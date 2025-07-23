Sunni Scholars Express Strong Support for Supreme Leader’s Stand Against Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the banner of Qadimoon World Council, the fifth online session titled “The United Ummah: A Front for Islamic Dignity” was held with the central theme of supporting the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and countering the threats issued by the criminal rulers of the Zionist regime and the United States. The session, conducted in Urdu, was attended by prominent Sunni scholars and intellectuals from Pakistan who stressed the need for Muslim unity and readiness to resist Zionist aggression.

The virtual conference featured respected voices from various Islamic schools of thought in Pakistan, including:

Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Deputy Secretary-General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan

Mufti Muhammad Dawood, President of United Ulema Front Karachi (Sindh branch)

Maulana Manzarul Haq Thanvi, Vice President of United Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan

Dr. Meraj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, former head of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi

Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari, Secretary-General of United Ulema Front Pakistan and President of Ulema & Mashaikh of Sindh

Abdul Khaliq Afridi Salafi, President of United Ulema Front Pakistan

Mufti Hafiz Abdul Majeed, President of the Global Council for Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan

During the session, participants strongly condemned the threats made by the US and the Zionist regime against the Resistance Front and voiced unreserved support for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. They emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the Muslim Ummah to counter the conspiracies of global arrogance.

In his address, Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari, Secretary-General of the United Ulema Front Pakistan, firmly declared his support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Front. He opened by extending salutations and congratulations — on behalf of all members of the United Ulema Front, including Shia, Sunni, Ahl-e-Hadith, Deobandi, Barelvi scholars, intellectuals, traders, and journalists — to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praising his visionary and courageous leadership and the recent achievements of Iran.

Maulana Ansari emphasized that Iran’s brave stance has revitalized the Palestinian cause and Resistance movements across Lebanon and Syria. He remarked that the root cause of enmity against Iran is its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine. He noted that Iran stands as the only nation that firmly supports Palestine and Gaza against the crimes of the US and Israel.

He criticized the West's double standards, saying that while many countries possess nuclear weapons, Iran is unfairly targeted. He asserted that Iran has every right to acquire nuclear capability for its defense, especially when Islamic sanctities and territories are under threat. Referring to Pakistan, he reiterated that it was founded in the name of Islam and will never recognize the illegitimate Zionist entity, aligning with the clear vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Allama Syed Sajjad Shabbir Rizvi, Vice President of United Ulema Front, praised Iran’s regional and global role. He said that despite America and Israel’s intent to dominate the region through force, divine assistance has again enabled Muslims to triumph. Allama Rizvi highlighted that during the recent twelve-day conflict, unity among Muslims stood out — free from sectarian, linguistic, or racial division. This spiritual and emotional alignment with Iran reaffirmed that whenever disbelievers unite against Islam, victory belongs to the Muslim Ummah by the will of God.

Mufti Hafiz Abdul Majeed, President of the Global Council for Interfaith Harmony, expressed concern over the two-year-long aggressive Israeli assaults on Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque, coupled with the deafening silence of most Islamic nations. He said that in such a scenario, only Iran has emerged with courage, spiritual vision, and practical steps to defend the Muslim Ummah. He declared that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, scholars from all sects — Sunni and Shia alike — have collectively and vocally supported Iran.

Mufti Majeed stressed the urgency of unity and warned that if the Ummah fails to unite, Pakistan could be the next target. He lauded Iran’s resilience in the face of global pressure and prayed for its continued protection and final victory.

Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Deputy Secretary-General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Amir of Balochistan, emphasized that unity is the most critical need of the Muslim Ummah today. Without it, envisioning a bright future is impossible. Praising Ayatollah Khamenei, he called him the central figure of Islamic resistance and unity.

Clarifying the true meaning of unity, Maulana Hashmi explained that it does not imply erasing natural or doctrinal differences but rather focusing on Islamic commonalities and standing firm against divisive schemes. He stated that global arrogance uses political, cultural, and religious tools to divide Muslims and weaken mutual trust. Without a strong, courageous leadership, the Ummah cannot face these challenges — and Ayatollah Khamenei represents that very leadership with wisdom, strength, and unwavering resolve.

He called for a unified stance on core issues like Palestine, stating that divergent narratives only serve the enemy. He urged the fostering of intellectual, religious, and defense-based closeness among Muslim states to confront shared challenges.

Mufti Muhammad Dawood, President of the United Ulema Front Sindh, emphasized Islamic unity and referred to the Quranic injunction: “Hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided.” He warned that Muslims are engaged in internal strife, while the enemies of Islam — such as Zionists and Hindutva forces — are united. He urged scholars to confine jurisprudential differences to academic discourse and instead promote collective messaging on major issues.

Referring to recent regional attacks, he said that just as Pakistan’s military responded decisively to Indian aggression, Iran’s military and leadership — under Ayatollah Khamenei — delivered a strong and strategic response to Zionist aggression, reigniting hope and purpose among freedom fighters in Kashmir, Iraq, Lebanon, and Gaza.

Maulana Abdul Khaliq Afridi Salafi, President of the United Ulema Front Pakistan, openly declared full support for Iran and underscored the critical need for unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims and among Islamic nations. He said that the Zionist regime has always tried to sow division among Muslims. However, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia now stand united, sending a clear message to the enemies of Islam. He asserted that Iran’s recent actions have uplifted the banner of Islam with dignity and firmly confronted the global oppressors.

He added, “Pakistan stands with Iran without hesitation. This is the command of our religion and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).” He concluded by praying for Ayatollah Khamenei’s success and vowed unwavering support from Pakistan for this frontline of truth and justice.