Shia-Sunni leaders stress need to curb sectarianism, promote interfaith harmony, and establish peace in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), at his residence for a detailed discussion on the country’s overall religious and political situation, unity among the Muslim community, eradication of sectarianism, the national struggle against terrorism, as well as the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need to suppress sectarianism in Pakistan, promote inter-sect harmony, and establish sustainable peace. They agreed that terrorism poses a serious threat to national security and highlighted the necessity of adopting an effective and unified national strategy to combat it.

During the meeting, the ongoing Israeli atrocities and aggression against the Palestinian people were strongly condemned. The leaders called upon the Muslim Ummah to unite and raise a powerful voice in support of the Palestinians.

They also reiterated their unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The leaders urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to ensure a just resolution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The meeting was attended by key figures including Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of the Shia Islamic Movement Pakistan, respected Aslam Ghori, Owais Noorani, Hafiz Abdul Kareem, among others.