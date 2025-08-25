Pakistani Shia scholar: Muslim Ummah must follow teachings of Prophet, Ahlulbayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of 28th of Safar, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi issued a message emphasizing that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), remains the central source of guidance for humanity.

He said that alongside the Holy Qur’an, the Sunnah and Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) continue to provide direction and deliverance for mankind.

He stressed that if the Muslim Ummah and all of humanity truly followed the Prophet’s Sunnah and way of life, global crises and difficulties could be resolved.

Allama Sajid Naqvi highlighted that the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS), was a complete embodiment of morality, generosity, patience, forgiveness, and forbearance—hence he is remembered as “Kareem Ahlulbayt''.

He further said that by choosing the path of reconciliation, Imam Hasan (AS) demonstrated that the Ahlulbayt are the true guarantors of Islam’s preservation and survival.

The Prophet himself had already declared the status and greatness of Imam Hasan (AS) in his traditions.

Concluding his message, Allama Naqvi said that in today’s turbulent times it is essential to set aside sectarian differences and embrace shared values.

By following the exemplary character of the Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlulbayt (AS), we can promote peace, love, tolerance, and brotherhood. This, he emphasized, is the only path to salvation in both this world and the Hereafter.

