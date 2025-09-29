Allama Sajid Naqvi: Martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Opened New Chapter for Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Seyyed Sajid Ali Naqvi, stressed that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions not only failed to weaken the resistance front but created a new wave of support, stability, and Islamic awakening across the region.



In a message marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Allama Naqvi praised Martyr Nasrallah as one of the great mujahideen of this era whose struggles inspired nations and whose martyrdom became a turning point in the history of resistance. He noted that this event increased popular support for Hezbollah and revitalized the Quds Liberation Movement and other resistance groups, forcing arrogant powers into successive defeats.

Referring to the global impact of these sacrifices, the Pakistani scholar said the martyrdom of resistance leaders revealed the true face of arrogance and strengthened nations’ determination to confront occupation and aggression. He condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing that such actions are carried out with the backing of global imperialism.

Allama Naqvi also highlighted Pakistan’s role, stressing that if the country’s diplomatic apparatus fully engages in building strong international lobbies, it can help stop the crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and even prevent the escalation of global conflict. He further called for expanding humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Concluding his message, Allama Naqvi honored the sacrifices of Martyr Nasrallah and his companions, describing them as eternal models for the Islamic Ummah, and prayed for the victory and perseverance of Hezbollah fighters in continuing the path of resistance.



