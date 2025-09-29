Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon in New Ceasefire Violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes have launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, targeting multiple towns and villages in a renewed breach of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in November 2024.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the strikes hit areas between the outskirts of the Medena Plain, Kfarreman, and Jarmaq on Sunday.

Videos circulating online captured scenes of panic and fear among civilians as the Israeli bombardment intensified.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli regime has reportedly violated the truce over 3,700 times, with repeated attacks on Lebanese territory resulting in civilian casualties.

Just last week, an Israeli drone strike killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Tel Aviv was obligated to fully withdraw its forces from Lebanon. However, it continues to occupy five strategic locations in southern Lebanon, in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the November 2024 agreement.

Lebanese officials have consistently warned that Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire pose a serious threat to national stability.

