Photos: Commemoration of First Anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Martyrdom in Qom

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – The memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah Lebanon, was held on Sunday, Mehr 6, 1404 (September 28, 2025), at the Mosque of the Jurisprudential Center of the Infallible Imams (AS) in Qom. The event featured a speech by Ayatollah Abbas Kaabi, representative of Khuzestan in the Assembly of Experts.