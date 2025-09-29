Senior cleric: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom fuels Islamic resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held at the Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, member of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association and interim Friday prayer leader in Tehran, described the late leader’s legacy as the persistent path of resistance for the Islamic world.

Referring to statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader and to remarks by the late Ayatollah Misbah Yazdi about his meeting with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Khatami said the spiritual heritage left by the martyr will continue to guide the resistance movement across the region. He warned against underestimating the role of Hezbollah and its allies, calling their armed capability “their honor” and stressing that efforts to disarm them have failed.

Linking the concept of resistance to Qur’anic imperatives, Ayatollah Khatami invoked the values of stability, perseverance and patience, and urged leaders to set an example so the people will follow. He criticized those calling for suspension or cessation of nuclear enrichment, asserting that such measures amount to national surrender: “There is no word for surrender in the dictionary of heroic believers,” he said, adding that those who abandon enrichment seek the humiliation of a nation.

On diplomatic efforts, he cautioned against direct negotiations with the United States, calling them a pursuit of “arrogant goals” and echoing the Supreme Leader’s warning that such talks are a dead end. Citing Nahj al-Balagha, Ayatollah Khatami described the Iranian nation as “Ashura-like and unyielding,” declaring that humiliation is unacceptable. He also criticized the snapback mechanism as a tool of pressure intended to weaken Iran and concluded with a defiant slogan of resistance: “We will fight, we will die, we will not accept compromise.”

