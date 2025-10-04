Iran will never abandon Uranium enrichment, says Tehran’s Friday Prayers Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran’s interim Friday Prayers leader has reaffirmed Iran’s right to enrich uranium, vowing that the country will never surrender to pressure or accept oppression.

Delivering this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami highlighted the recent remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing the importance of national unity in the face of growing external pressure.

According to Mehr, Ayatollah Khatami said the Leader emphasized that Iran must safeguard its nuclear enrichment program due to its multiple applications across various sectors.

“No one has the right to say that Iran should not enrich uranium. This view is humiliating, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will never accept it,” he declared.

He added, “It is better to die with dignity than to live in humiliation.”

Turning to the Palestinian issue, Khatami condemned “Trump’s evil plan” and other schemes designed to “humiliate and dominate” the Palestinian people. He criticized the silence or passivity of some countries toward these crimes, urging them to follow the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example in resisting oppression.

