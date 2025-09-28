Senior Scholar: West uses negotiations to weaken Iran’s power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, head of the Imam Khomeini Institute (RA) and member of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, questioned the logic of negotiating with powers that have openly declared hostility toward Islam and the Islamic Republic, stressing that true strength lies in national unity and internal power.

Speaking at the opening session of his jurisprudence course, Ayatollah Rajabi described unity among the Iranian people as “the enemies’ nightmare,” citing religious zeal, national pride, and trust in the Supreme Leader as the foundations of this strength.

He rejected the notion of negotiations under pressure, saying: “Talks with an enemy that openly seeks regime change are nothing but unilateral dictates. Such negotiations are not honorable bargaining, but humiliation that no proud nation will accept.”

Highlighting Iran’s achievements, Ayatollah Rajabi pointed to uranium enrichment as an example of national power. He said the enemy seeks to weaken Iran’s strengths by using negotiations as a pretext to target nuclear knowledge, missile capability, and other pillars of independence. “This complex knowledge must be preserved. As the Supreme Leader has emphasized, Iran must enrich uranium to meet its own needs and remain independent of external powers,” he underlined.

