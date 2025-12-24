Palestinian worker dies after Israeli gunfire near al-Ram, West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian worker died on Tuesday after succumbing to a severe bullet wound inflicted by Israeli soldiers near al-Ram town, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources reported to Al Jazeera Net that the victim, Yousef Aqel from Biddya town in Salfit, was critically shot in the chest a few days earlier while trying to reach his workplace.

His death highlights the growing risks faced by thousands of Palestinian workers who attempt to cross into Israeli areas to earn a living for their families amid worsening economic conditions in the West Bank.

Since October 2023, tens of thousands of families in the West Bank have suffered from Israel’s decision to revoke the work permits of more than 120,000 Palestinian laborers.

This measure has deepened poverty and unemployment in the West Bank, forcing workers to risk their lives daily in search of income to support their families.

Israel, as an occupying power, obstructs the development of an independent Palestinian economy by restricting imports, exports, industrial growth, and movement, while seizing land reserves and other resources. These policies leave Palestinians with no viable means of livelihood inside the West Bank, compelling them to enter Israel for daily work under dangerous conditions.

