Demonstrators take to Paris streets for Gaza, jailed Palestine Action hunger strikers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza and with Palestine Action hunger strikers imprisoned in the UK.

Footage shows protesters marching through the French capital with Palestinian flags and signs reading 'Israel out!' and 'Merry Christmas! Let's not forget Palestine!'

Demonstrators denounced continued strikes in Gaza, claiming the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire is 'not really a ceasefire.'

Gaza authorities claim that Israeli forces have launched airstrikes and demolished more than 1,500 buildings since the first phase of the ceasefire began. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 395 people have been killed and 1,088 wounded in Israeli attacks during this period.

Protesters also expressed support for detained pro-Palestine activists on hunger strike in the UK, calling for their immediate release.

Six detainees awaiting trial for alleged offences linked to the proscribed group Palestine Action remain on hunger strike, protesting both their imprisonment and the UK's treatment of pro‑Palestine activists.

One of them, Qesser Zuhrah, was hospitalised on Wednesday after being on strike for 46 days at HMP Bronzefield.

Membership or support of Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The Home Office banned the group, citing vandalism at an RAF base, and saying it had a "long history of unacceptable criminal damage."

.....................

End/ 257