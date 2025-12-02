France Rejects Proposal to Ban Hijab for Girls Under 18 in Public

AhlulBayt News Agency: France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez rejected on Sunday a new proposal that would ban girls under 18 from wearing the Muslim headscarf (hijab) in public.

The proposal was presented to parliament by Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the Les Républicains (LR) party in the National Assembly.

Nuñez warned that such a ban could be “stigmatizing” for young Muslim girls and their families. He told BFMTV that the measure “may feel hurtful” to Muslim citizens and added, “I am not in favor of it in this way''. Nuñez, a former Paris police chief, became interior minister in October, replacing hardline minister Bruno Retailleau.

The debate around the hijab has regained prominence in France as the far right gains political and social influence and discussions about secularism and religious symbols intensify. France has one of Europe’s largest Muslim communities, and the issue repeatedly sparks political tension.

The proposal from LR is part of a wider push by conservatives. A recent LR report in the Senate even suggested banning Ramadan fasting for children under 16. This idea immediately triggered criticism and fears of overreach.

Earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party also proposed banning the veil for children under 15 in public spaces.

France’s current laws already forbid civil servants, teachers, and public school students from wearing visible religious symbols, including the Christian cross, Jewish kippa, Sikh turban, and Muslim hijab, inside government buildings and public schools.

Many critics say that France’s repeated attempts to restrict the hijab, burkini, and other Muslim dress codes contribute to growing Islamophobia.