Criticism of Swedish MEP’s Proposal to Ban Hijab in the European Parliament

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A right-wing Swedish member of the European Parliament has launched a campaign to ban the wearing of hijab and other Islamic attire within the institution, a move that has sparked widespread reactions.

Charlie Weimers, head of the Sweden Democrats delegation in the European Conservatives and Reformists group, sent an email to lawmakers urging them to sign a petition banning the hijab, niqab, and other Islamic headscarves for employees and contractors of EU institutions. He pledged to submit the request to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola by Friday, October 3.

In his letter, Weimers claimed that banning the hijab would contribute to neutrality and equality in public services and serve as a sign of support for “women oppressed under Islam.” He further cited security concerns and difficulties in identification as reasons behind the proposal.

However, the initiative faced strong opposition from some lawmakers. Martin Schirdewan, co-chair of The Left group, condemned the move as an “Islamophobic distraction,” stating that right-wing politicians are targeting Muslim women instead of addressing Europe’s real challenges. Hana Jalloul Moro, a member of the Socialists and Democrats, also denounced the letter as “a hate-filled, sexist, and Islamophobic attack,” calling it contrary to fundamental freedoms.

The debate has intensified amid the backdrop of several European countries previously banning the niqab in public spaces, while the hijab ban remains a contentious issue across Europe.

