Comprehensive Plan Proposed for Establishing Islamic Banking System in Ghana

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Richmond Atuahene, a senior consultant at the National Banking College of Ghana, outlined ten policy recommendations to ensure the success of the Islamic banking framework. His proposals come as the Bank of Ghana works to finalize regulatory guidelines by December 2025, with licensed institutions expected to launch interest-free financial services in 2026.

In his research paper titled “Challenges and Issues of Islamic Banking in Ghana,” Atuahene emphasized the need for a five-year strategy built on legal foundations, Sharia-compliant products, financial inclusion, and cooperation with international institutions.

He highlighted the importance of specialized training for bankers, regulators, and Sharia experts, calling for the introduction of university and professional programs in Islamic banking. He also stressed public awareness initiatives and collaboration between Muslim and Christian leaders to build broader community trust.

According to him, transparency, strong corporate governance, and a clear regulatory framework could position Ghana as a hub for Islamic banking in West Africa.

**************

End/ 345