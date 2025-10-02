Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza: Orphaned Children Trapped in Nightmarish Conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has devastated the lives of thousands of children, many of whom have endured nearly two years of displacement, hunger, loss, and horrific violence. Reports indicate that more than 65,000 people have been killed, with tens of thousands of children losing their parents.

Noor, a 17-year-old girl from Shuja’iyya, embodies this tragedy. Once living peacefully with her family, she now faces an uncertain future after her father, a farmer on the family’s small plot, was killed during the early days of Israeli bombardment. Since then, Noor and her family have been forced to move repeatedly from one shelter to another.

The dire living conditions leave them waiting for hours in line for a small portion of lentils or pasta, while education has come to a standstill. Their suffering deepened when Noor’s brother, Mohammed, was killed in a missile strike while collecting flour, and her sister, Nada, suffered severe psychological trauma.

Islamic Relief has reported that over 7,300 Palestinian orphans remain on waiting lists for support, with their situation worsening daily. Humanitarian organizations warn that without urgent intervention, Gaza’s children will continue to bear the heaviest burden of a crisis described as catastrophic and unprecedented.



