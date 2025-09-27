Far-Right Figures Slam UK Decision to Recognize Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Britain’s recent decision to officially recognize Palestine has triggered strong backlash from far-right politicians in the United States and Europe. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton denounced the move as “a blatant attempt to appease Islamists in Europe.” Former President Donald Trump also reignited his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, claiming that “Muslims want to bring Sharia law to London.”

Analysts note that Trump and his allies are heavily influenced by neoconservative and hardline Zionist circles, which argue that Muslim political influence in Europe is expanding. Such claims have intensified in the wake of mass protests against what many demonstrators have described as genocide in Gaza by the Israeli regime. These narratives often suggest that without Muslim communities, Europeans would not have reacted to the killing of thousands of Palestinian children.

In the UK, far-right figures echoed similar rhetoric. Rupert Lowe, a right-wing parliamentarian, called the government’s decision “a disgrace.” Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “betraying Israel to win Muslim votes.”

Experts emphasize that these reactions are less about geopolitical realities and more rooted in Islamophobia and efforts to reinforce the “clash of civilizations” narrative.

**************

End/ 345