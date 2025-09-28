Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon amid ongoing escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have fired artillery rounds at the outskirts of Ramiyah in southern Lebanon, in a continuation of the regime’s cross-border aggression.

According to al-Mayadeen, a Merkava tank was used to shell the area near the town of Ramiyah.

According to Mehr, the latest strike comes just days after an Israeli drone attack on the Bint Jbeil region killed five people, including three children, fueling further outrage over the targeting of civilians in southern Lebanon.

