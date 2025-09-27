Venezuelan FM condemns Israeli attack on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned Israel’s mid-June attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran, denouncing them as acts of aggression.

Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, Gil also voiced strong solidarity with the Palestinian people, who he described as “heroic” in the face of a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

According to IRNA, referring to the 12-day conflict waged by Israel against Iran earlier this year, the Venezuelan diplomat strongly condemned the strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Gil further demanded an end to the blockade on Cuba and the lifting of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, and Zimbabwe.

“Venezuela has never been a threat to any nation,” Gil stated, stressing that his country will continue striving for a world free from colonialism and slavery—one where humanity can fully embody its values.

