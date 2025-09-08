Iran condemns U.S. threats against Venezuela, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the US’ unilateral and bullying measures against other countries.

Threatening to use force against other independent developing countries is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and an obvious danger to international peace and security, Araghchi said in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto.

All responsible governments must understand the current critical situation and prevent the spread of lawlessness and insecurity, he added.

He discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Caribbean region following recent US movements in that region.

He expressed Iran’s solidarity and support of for the people of Venezuela against US’ bullying.

Meanwhile, Pinto referred to the increase in US’ illegal threats against his country and provided a report on the current conditions in the region.

While appreciating Iran’s principled stance in defending the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and respecting Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed that the Venezuelan government and people will defend their independence, national sovereignty, and right to self-determination with a strong will.

Pinto also expressed hope that the BRICS member states and other countries in the South American region would condemn the US’ hostile actions with a firm stance.

The US has deployed more than four thousand marines and sailors in the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean as part of its alleged programs to combat drug cartels.

The US Department of State and the Department of Justice announced a reward offer increase of up to $50 million under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nicolás Maduro for violating US narcotics laws.

The Venezuelan government has firmly rejected the drug trafficking allegations made by Washington and has warned against its efforts to use its alleged fight against drug trafficking as a pretext for an attack on Venezuela.

In response to US’ threats, the President of Venezuela announced the mobilization and deployment of 4.5 million militia members, part of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB), throughout the country.

“No empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela, nor should it touch the sacred soil of South America,” Maduro had said earlier.

