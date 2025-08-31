Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Leader praises Iran’s role in Palestinian cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a recent press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the head of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP), expressed deep admiration for Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, describing it as a source of pride for the entire Islamic world.

His remarks came following a four-day official visit to Tehran, where he held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to IRNA, Rehman underscored the importance of enhancing strategic ties between Iran and Pakistan, emphasizing that such cooperation is essential for safeguarding the rights of Muslims globally. He commended the Iranian government’s resolute stance in defending the sovereignty of Islamic nations and resisting the normalization efforts led by the Israeli regime. “Iran has stood firm against the normalization conspiracy with Israel, and we expect the same spirit of resistance from both the people and government of Pakistan,” he stated.

He further praised Iran’s sacrifices and proactive engagement in support of Palestine, urging other Muslim-majority countries—particularly Pakistan—to follow Iran’s example.

Calling for deeper collaboration between Tehran and Islamabad, Rehman stressed the need for coordinated efforts on bilateral issues and the Palestinian struggle. He asserted that such unity could play a vital role in alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza and confronting the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

In a direct message to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Rehman declared that the time for symbolic gestures and political rhetoric had passed. He urged member states to take decisive and practical steps to build a unified front of resistance against shared threats facing the Islamic world.

