Massive Protest in Delhi Demands Action on Gaza Crisis, Deplores Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A huge gathering, including a sizeable number of women, from across religions, communities, and regions displayed their solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly denounced Israel’s ongoing genocidal actions in Gaza.

The gathering at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital on Friday demanded immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian aid access to the starving people of Gaza.

Participants included students, civil society activists, religious and political leaders, and concerned citizens, all united in condemning what they described as a “genocide” in Gaza. Speakers emphasised that the cause of Palestine is not limited to one community, but a universal issue of justice and humanity.

The demonstration was held amid alarming reports of an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since October 2023. Protesters cited widespread destruction of homes, hospitals, and refugee camps, alongside a near-total collapse of essential services like healthcare, water, and sanitation. Famine and mass starvation now loom large over the region.

Speakers said that the global powers and India should condemn Israel’s actions and suspend all military ties.

Demands included support for the ICC’s arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and recognition of Palestine as a free, independent state.

Protesting leaders also called for civil society campaigns in India to raise awareness, promote peaceful boycotts of Israeli products, and pressure governments to act.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Sadatullah Husaini warned that Israel’s attempts to establish full control over Gaza and settle thousands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank could end any hopes for a Palestinian state. He called the situation a “threat to global peace and humanity.”

Former MP Mohammad Adeeb criticised India’s silence, reminding that the country once stood firmly for Palestine. “The real tragedy is not just the suffering, but the silence of those who should have spoken up,” he said.

Prof Apoorvanand of Delhi University condemned the targeting of civilians and urged Indian institutions, especially universities, to show moral courage. “This is a test of global humanity,” he said.

Other notable speakers included Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi (Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind), Prof VK Tripathi, Senior Advocate Lara Jaising, Nisha Siddu (NFIW), and several others from national organisations and faith groups.

The protest concluded with a strong call for ongoing nationwide actions in solidarity with Palestine. Organisers urged citizens not to remain silent in the face of what they called “one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time.”