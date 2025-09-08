On 1,500th Anniv. of Prophet Birthday; Quran Contest Planned in New Delhi on Islamic Unity Week

AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the commemoration of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Islamic Unity Week, the 26th edition of a nationwide Quran memorization and recitation contest will be held in India.

This major Quranic event, initiated by the Iranian Cultural Center in India in cooperation with the Iraqi Cultural Center, will take place in New Delhi on September 8-9.

It aims to promote divine teachings, familiarize more Indian Muslims with the word of revelation, and spread the culture of Islamic unity.

In this edition of the competition, more than 200 Quran reciters and memorizers from 15 different states of India have registered, and after the preliminary stages and initial judging, 75 selected contenders have advanced to the final stage.

They will compete in two categories: memorization of the entire Holy Quran and Quran recitation.

Five prominent Quran experts, two from the Islamic Republic of Iran, two from India, and one judge from Iraq form the panel of judges.

The opening ceremony of the competition will be held on Monday, with the presence of religious and cultural figures and Quranic scholars. Speakers will speak on the importance of promoting the Holy Quran among the young generation, the unifying role of the Quran in the Islamic world, and the spiritual status of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The closing ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 9, coinciding with the grand celebration of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday, at 7:00 PM.

The winners will be introduced and honored with awards and plaques of appreciation at the closing ceremony, which will also include cultural and artistic programs.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 10 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (Friday, September 5) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates was declared the Islamic Unity Week by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, in the 1980s.



