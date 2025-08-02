Hyderabad Students Unite to Condemn Israeli Crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Taking pain at the heart for the excesses done to innocent Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere by the Zionist state of Israel, members of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) held a peaceful demonstration in the Telangana city of Hyderabad on Friday.

The protest was held at the Masjid-e-Azizia in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area.

Holding Palestinian flags along with banners demanding Israel stop atrocities on poor Palestinians, scores of people raised slogans condemning Israel for the deliberate starvation inflicted on Palestinian civilians, mainly children and babies, terming it a grave humanitarian injustice and urging immediate international intervention.

The brutal aggression of Israel and the aid blockade have caused unimaginable suffering to the poor Gazans, causing the loss of scores of lives daily. Despite global condemnation, Israeli aggression continues. Israel has made starvation a weapon of death, targeting famished Palestinians at the aid centres run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, preventing humanitarian aid convoys from entering the enclave despite growing international pressure.

According to the UN, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed at aid distribution sites run by the Israel-backed GHF since May.

Hyderabad has recently witnessed many pro-Palestine public protests. Protests also targeted many commercial outlets linked with Israel.

Last week, members of the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) forum staged a demonstration outside a Mahindra Automotive outlet in Nacharam, as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight the company’s involvement with the Israeli economy and its “complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.”

The IPSP has previously targeted multinational and domestic companies, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Reliance Retail, Tata’s Zudio, and Domino’s, accusing them of “complicity in the genocide.”

The IPSP has been holding nationwide demonstrations in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Patna.