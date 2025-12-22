Taliban Seals Imam Hussain Cultural, Educational Center in Kabul

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, report that the Imam Hussain (A.S) Cultural and Educational Complex in the Afshar Darulaman area of Kabul has been shut down by order of the Taliban’s Minister of Justice.

On Sunday, December 21, the center was closed on the directive of Abdul Hakim Sharaei, the Taliban’s Justice Minister. According to local sources, the center, which operated under Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Mubashir, held all necessary legal and religious licenses and had been officially carrying out scientific, cultural, and educational activities.

Sources added that despite the center’s lawful operations, its activities have now been halted, and no official explanation has yet been provided for this decision.

The complex was one of the most active cultural centers for Shia communities in western Kabul, and its closure has drawn reactions from local residents and cultural activists.