Taliban Arrests Shia Principle and Teachers of Girls’ School in Malistan District

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources report that Taliban officers from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Shiite-populated district of Malistan arrested the principal of the Mir Adina Girls’ School, a teacher, and the director of an English language institute for allowing female students to attend the opening ceremony of a community-led school reconstruction project.

Sources said that Taliban forces initially ordered Bustan Ali Fayaz, the school principal, to separate the line of girls from other attendees. However, minutes later they returned and arrested Fayaz. The sources added that along with the principal, Etemadi (a teacher at Mir Adina School) and Firoz Rezaei, the director of an English language institute, were also detained.

Following the arrests, local elders went to the Taliban administration office in the district center to seek the detainees’ release, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Taliban officials reportedly said that the detainees would remain in custody for 24 hours.

This project is the second community initiative by the “Team Hamyari,” aimed at providing better educational facilities for Hazara girls in Malistan. The incident comes amid the Taliban’s ban on education for girls above the sixth grade, and over the past four years, similar closures of educational centers have been repeatedly reported in other provinces of Afghanistan.