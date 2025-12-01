Taliban Bans Women from Visiting Shia Shrine in Kabul

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has imposed a new ban preventing women from entering the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, a sacred site attributed to Hazrat Ali (A.S).

The Cultural Center of Sakhi Shrine announced on Sunday (30 November 2025) that the ministry has issued this prohibition. Officials at the shrine are currently in talks with authorities to lift the ban and restore women’s access.

The ministry reportedly claims that “worship other than of Allah” takes place at the shrine and that women visit without proper hijab.

In response, the Cultural Center stated that Sakhi Shrine is a revered spiritual site for people across Afghanistan and that Islamic rules have always been observed there. They suggested that the ministry could send daily monitors to the entrance gates to personally verify the situation.

The center further warned in its statement:

“We must not overlook the role of hypocrites and opportunists who spread false news and exaggerate issues to create division between the people and the government. Authorities should personally inspect the site before making decisions and address any real problems, rather than imposing a complete ban on women, which is not an appropriate solution.”

This is not the first time in the past three years that the Taliban’s Ministry has placed restrictions on the Sakhi Shrine, a key Shia religious site. So far, the ministry has made no official public comment on the latest ban.