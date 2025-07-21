Scholars express concern over Taliban’s detention of Shia Girls in Kabul for hijab violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Multiple incidents have recently emerged where young women were detained on allegations of not adhering to proper hijab standards enforced by the Taliban’s religious police under the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

Sources from Kabul informed media outlets that a number of girls were apprehended by the morality enforcers from neighborhoods such as Shahr-e-Naw and Qala-e-Fathullah on accusations related to inadequate hijab and have been taken into custody.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has confirmed these detentions. Saif-ul-Islam Khyber, the ministry’s representative, stated that some girls from Shahr-e-Naw were arrested for dubbing of films that go against Islamic values.

Furthermore, on Saturday, reports from western Kabul indicated that Taliban’s morality police arrested several Shia girls from the well-known commercial area “City Center” and Resalat Alley, citing improper hijab as the reason.

An insider from the Pul Khoshk area of Barchi shared that the morality officers detained some girls without a female officer present and that some detainees were physically mistreated.

Although the caretaker government’s Ministry of Promotion of Virtue has not commented on the detentions in western Kabul, numerous Shia scholars have expressed their unease over these developments.

One Shia cleric in Kabul, commenting on the arrests in Shahr-e-Naw, urged fellow religious leaders and mosque preachers to increase their promotion of hijab to prevent further arrests in western Kabul and to ensure no woman faces humiliation.

This cleric emphasized that hijab is a religious and Sharia obligation, and followers of Ahl al-Bayt should be encouraged to observe it properly, so as not to give anyone a pretext for harassment.

These arrests have sparked widespread reactions among Afghan citizens and prominent religious figures.

Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, a well-known Sunni religious scholar and political leader who opposes the Taliban government, condemned the detentions. He stated that the seizure of women by unrelated men and their imprisonment in male-run facilities is not only against religion and Sharia but also violates Afghan honor, Islamic dignity, and basic human decency.

Sayyaf also warned the caretaker government, urging them to fear God in their actions.