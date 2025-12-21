Imanipour Stresses Muslim Unity Against Islamophobia at Thailand Summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, who traveled to Thailand to participate in interfaith dialogues, attended Friday prayers and met with the president and members of the Board of Trustees of the Islamic Center of Thailand as well as the Imam of Bangkok. During the meeting, they discussed various issues concerning the Islamic world.

Sheikh Mohammad‑Mehdi Imanipour, head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, stressed during a meeting that Muslims everywhere must remain responsible and attentive to the challenges of the Islamic Ummah. He said that in the face of organized Islamophobia, unity is not optional but a strategic necessity. Solidarity, he emphasized, is the key to countering hostile propaganda and presenting Islam’s true message globally.

Referring to Iran’s achievements, Imanipour noted that after the Revolution, the Islamic Republic pursued a path not limited to political change but aimed at redefining national identity on religious, justice‑based, and popular foundations.

He added that through the determination of the Iranian people, the vision of Imam Khomeini, and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has achieved significant international accomplishments. These successes, symbolized by the launch of the Imam Khomeini Global Award, are rooted in the exalted name of Islam and the unity of the Iranian nation.

Imanipour also mentioned Iran’s initiative to mark the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the “Year of the Prophet of Mercy,” adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He highlighted programs held in Iran and other Muslim countries to honor this occasion.

He stressed that the Islamic world must now more than ever focus on the central role of the Prophet of Mercy, Muhammad al‑Mustafa (PBUH), whose life and teachings safeguard morality and guide Muslim unity.

Turning to Gaza and Palestine, Imanipour said the Palestinian people have endured relentless suffering under occupation, worsened by the Zionist regime and its global supporters. He warned that forgetting their plight would mean surrendering to oppression and despair.

He continued that the foremost duty of the Islamic Ummah is to stand with the oppressed Palestinians and support Gaza. This responsibility is religious, humanitarian, and historical. As Imam Khomeini emphasized unconditional support for Palestine, Muslims today must continue on this path.

Imanipour affirmed that determination must remain firm in the struggle to liberate al‑Quds and free the Palestinian people. This is not only the battle of one nation but a test of the Islamic world’s commitment to justice and truth.

During the meeting, members of the Board of Trustees of the Islamic Center of Thailand presented a report on their activities and praised Iran’s role in elevating the dignity of the Islamic world.

The Imam of Bangkok highlighted Iran’s development in various fields, describing it as a peace‑loving and justice‑seeking nation, clearly reflected in its support for Gaza.

He noted that Iran has brought honor to the Muslim world, and Muslims everywhere take pride in its achievements.

The Imam of Bangkok added that Iran is a herald of peace and unity worldwide.

He expressed hope that interfaith dialogues would help address issues of the Islamic world and other religions, strengthening their role in promoting peace.

It was noted that Imanipour is visiting Thailand to attend the Interfaith Dialogue Summit, where he will meet leaders of monotheistic religions and experts.

