Two young Palestinians martyred during Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians, including a teenager, have been killed and two others suffered gunshot wounds after Israeli forces carried out separate raids across the West Bank, in the latest violence against civilians in the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that 16-year-old Rayyan Mohammad Abu Mualla lost his life to Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank, on Saturday evening.

The ministry added that the victim’s body was withheld by Israeli troops.

Israeli forces also stormed Qabatiya and opened live fire directly at the teenager.

According to reports, Israeli soldiers prevented Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance crews from reaching him, leaving him to bleed for an extended period before he died. Israeli forces later took away his body.

Video footage circulated on social media showed the teenager walking, when he suddenly came under heavy fire from Israeli soldiers.

Earlier in the day, 22-year-old Ahmad Saed Shahada Zeyoud was also killed after being shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a separate raid on the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.

Palestinians in the West Bank are facing intensified Israeli military offensives and increasing acts of violence by settlers since the devastating war in Gaza, which has killed over 70,000 people in the coastal region, began in October 2023.

At least 1,102 Palestinians have since been killed in the West Bank, and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the military and Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

Around 21,000 people have also been abducted by the occupying regime’s forces.

For months, rights organizations have been warning that Palestinians in the West Bank face a growing threat of ethnic cleansing amid the continuing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of historic Palestine was unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements currently in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

