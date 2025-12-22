WHO: Over 100,000 children in Gaza at risk of severe malnutrition by next April

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Sunday that more than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza could suffer from severe malnutrition by April 2026, emphasizing that efforts to combat famine in the territory remain “extremely fragile.”

Ghebreyesus made the remarks following the release of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, which indicated that at least 1.6 million people in Gaza are facing high levels of acute food insecurity until mid-April 2026.

He cautioned that in the worst-case scenarios, including renewed conflict or a halt in humanitarian aid, the entire Gaza Strip could face the risk of famine.

Ghebreyesus noted that residents continue to suffer from massive infrastructure damage, the collapse of livelihoods, declining local food production, and restrictions on humanitarian operations, pointing out that only 50% of health facilities in Gaza are partially operational and face shortages of essential supplies and equipment.

He stressed the urgent need for “immediate approval for the entry of essential medical supplies and equipment to Gaza hospitals to improve life-saving services and expand access to healthcare.”

