OIC condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school shelter

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks against Palestinians, including a recent deadly strike on a wedding ceremony held at a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the OIC said the killing of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

According to IRNA, the organization urged the international community—particularly the UN Security Council—to take immediate action to stop Israeli violations. It called for the establishment of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

The 47-member OIC, headquartered in Jeddah and regarded as the collective voice of the Muslim world, also emphasized the need to activate international criminal justice mechanisms to investigate and hold Israeli officials accountable for what it described as serious crimes.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces shelled a school being used as a shelter in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, killing seven Palestinians and injuring several others.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas described the attack as a “clear and new violation” of the ceasefire agreement. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, approximately 400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in Israeli attacks since the truce came into effect in October.

