Six Gazan detainees freed from Israeli detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: Six Palestinian detainees released from Israeli detention arrived Sunday at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah to receive medical care, according to medical sources.

An Anadolu correspondent said the six men, all residents of the Gaza Strip, were transferred to the hospital through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The freed detainees were admitted for treatment, a medical source at the hospital told Anadolu, without providing details on their conditions.

Rights groups say Israel detained the men during its genocidal war on Gaza without clear legal procedures.

The ICRC said it facilitated the transfer of six released detainees from the Kerem Shalom crossing to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and helped reunite them with their families.

The organization said it has not been granted access to Palestinians held in Israeli detention facilities since October 2023, stressing that under international humanitarian law, detainees must be treated humanely, held in acceptable conditions and allowed to communicate with their families.

The releases are part of sporadic Israeli actions involving detainees from Gaza who were held for months in Israeli prisons in the absence of minimum humanitarian standards, according to documented testimonies from former detainees and rights organizations.

Former prisoners have said many released detainees suffer from malnutrition and injuries caused by severe physical abuse during detention.

Many Palestinian families remain anxiously awaiting news about detained relatives and continue to fear for their health and safety, the ICRC said, adding that it is in ongoing talks with Israeli authorities to resume visits to all Palestinian detainees.

Israel released about 1,700 detainees from Gaza on Oct. 13 under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. Most of those freed arrived in poor health and reported torture, starvation and humiliation during their detention.

More than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, remain held in Israeli prisons, where many face abuse, starvation and medical neglect that has led to multiple deaths, according to Israeli and Palestinian human rights organizations.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continues to violate the agreement by failing to allow in the agreed quantities of medical aid trucks, deepening what the health ministry described as a critical and ongoing health emergency.

.....................

End/ 257