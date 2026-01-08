Israel releases 10 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday released a number of prisoners from the Gaza Strip through the International Committee of the Red Cross, after many months of detention during the ground incursions, during which they suffered from malnutrition and severe physical torture.

Palestinian sources reported that 10 prisoners arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip after being released by the Israeli occupation.

The detainees received medical examinations at the hospital to assess their health conditions following the harsh treatment and suffering they endured during their detention.

The names of the prisoners are as follows:

Jihad Ismail Youssef Al-Ghandour (35 years old)

Samih Ayman Mohammed Hussein (25 years old)

Salah Atiyya Salah Abu Shamlah (41 years old)

Mousa Rafiq Mousa Al-Nawajha (30 years old)

Abdel-Raouf Izzat Ahmad Al-Sultan (26 years old)

Bassim Shahda Jabr Al-Nuweiri (44 years old)

Mohammed Rashed Rajab Al-Hissi (33 years old)

Mahmoud Rashed Rajab Al-Hissi (18 years old)

Mohammed Ahmad Khalil Talbah (43 years old)

Ibrahim Mahmoud Atiyya Salha

........................

End/ 257