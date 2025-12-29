Iran FM urges Yemeni factions to pursue dialogue to preserve unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on Yemen’s political parties and groups to engage in dialogue in order to prevent further weakening and fragmentation of the country, stressing the importance of safeguarding Yemen’s territorial integrity.

During to IRNA, Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Sunday with Yemen’s Acting Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras, during which the two sides discussed the latest political and security developments in Yemen.

During the call, Araghchi praised the Yemeni people’s support for the Palestinian cause and their resistance to Israeli actions. At the same time, he urged all Yemeni factions to pursue dialogue and cooperation to counter what he described as destabilizing plots by enemies seeking to divide the country.

Abu Ras, for his part, briefed the Iranian foreign minister on recent developments in southern Yemen, warning that hostile actions aimed at undermining regional security have further complicated the situation.

Araghchi also welcomed a recent prisoner exchange agreement between Yemeni parties and Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that Yemen’s crisis could be resolved through the complete lifting of the blockade, the implementation of remaining elements of the agreed political roadmap, and inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue leading to the formation of a representative government while preserving national unity.

