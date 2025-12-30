Araghchi, Omani counterpart hold phone talks on regional issues

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held a telephone conversation on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

According to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Omani counterpart, Seyed Badr al-Busaidi, during the call, according to a statement released via Araghchi’s Telegram channel.

The two sides reviewed various aspects of Iran–Oman relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

During the conversation, Araghchi voiced concern over recent developments in southern Yemen, stressing the importance of cooperation and coordinated efforts among regional countries to preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity and promote stability.

