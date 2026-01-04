Araghchi Condemns US Actions in Call with Venezuelan FM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto, to discuss the latest developments following recent US actions against Venezuela.

According to IRNA, during the call, Araghchi strongly condemned what he described as US military aggression against Venezuela, as well as the alleged abduction of the country’s elected president and his wife. He characterized these actions as a blatant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and national will, and described them as a clear instance of state terrorism.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm support for the Venezuelan people and their elected government, stressing Tehran’s opposition to foreign intervention and coercive policies.

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil expressed appreciation for Iran’s principled stance and its declaration of solidarity with Venezuela. He emphasized that the Venezuelan people and government remain resolute in defending their national sovereignty and right to self-determination in the face of what he described as unlawful and aggressive policies by the United States.

......................

End/ 257