Iran, Brazil Condemn US Attack on Venezuela in Phone Call

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil held a telephone conversation to exchange views on bilateral ties and recent international developments.

According to Mehr, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed ways to strengthen relations between Tehran and Brasília, as well as key regional and global issues during the call.

Both ministers underscored the importance of close cooperation and coordination among developing countries within international forums to counter unilateral approaches and to uphold international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Referring to the US military attack on Venezuela and the detention of that country’s president and his wife, Araghchi strongly condemned the move, describing it as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and fundamental norms of international law.

He warned of the dangerous repercussions of what he called Washington’s bullying policies on the rule of law in international relations, stressing that such unilateral actions severely weaken the foundations of an international order based on legal principles and contribute to the normalization of the use of force.

Brazil’s foreign minister, for his part, voiced support for Iran’s principled stance, describing the detention of the president of an independent country by the United States as a clear breach of the UN Charter. He added that Brazil would pursue the matter through the United Nations Security Council, the Organization of American States, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

