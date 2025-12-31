Araghchi: Trump’s threats against Iran are gross violation of international law, UN Charter

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the recent threats by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic of Iran as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and called for clear and firm condemnation of these provocative statements by everyone.

Araghchi made the remarks in a letter to his counterparts from around the world on Tuesday.

Referring to Trump’s statements on December 29, 2025, he stated that the threat of using force against Iran is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of states.

Recalling the joint military attack by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran in June 2025, Araghchi emphasized that the recent threats reflect the clear ill will by the US in continuing an illegal and aggressive process, the consequences and outcomes of which will be borne by the United States.

Araghchi also pointed out that Trump’s official admission of the US direct role in the June 2025 attacks against Iranian citizens, critical infrastructure, and peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran was a clear example of a gross violation of international law and requires the individual criminal responsibility of the relevant American officials.

In another part of his letter, the Foreign Minister considered the threat by the US President to a UN member state to support the Israeli regime as a sign of double standards and a serious weakening of the non-proliferation regime, and emphasized that the US unconditional support for the Israeli regime, as the only nuclear weapons holder in West Asia, has seriously jeopardized regional and international security.

The Foreign Minister warned against the dangerous consequences of remaining silent in the face of such threats and illegal actions, emphasizing that creating an atmosphere of impunity emboldens the United States and the Israeli regime to continue their aggressive behavior and is a direct threat to global peace and security.

Araghchi concluded by emphasizing the inherent and undeniable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to respond decisively and regretfully to any aggression.

In a related development, the Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed its strong protest against the provocative statements and illegal threats of the US President to the UN Secretary-General, the President of the UN Security Council, and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency in two separate correspondences.