Araghchi: Iran Not Engaged in Any Negotiations With US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told a parliamentary commission that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not engaged in any negotiations with the US.

Araghchi briefed members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on various foreign policy issues, particularly regarding events in Venezuela, highlighting that the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Venezuela is active, and the ambassador is currently stationed there, as reported by Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the committee, on Monday.

“The enemy is currently focused on the country’s economy to exert effective external pressure through economic pressure,” the foreign minister was quoted as saying.

Rezaei also said, “Araghchi emphasized that we are not engaged in any honorable or dignified negotiations with the United States under the current circumstances. However, if an opportunity arises where the Islamic Republic of Iran deems negotiations necessary, it will consider proceeding with them. Nevertheless, the logic of diplomacy suggests that negotiations under the current conditions will not be fruitful or beneficial.”

“We are focused on utilizing the potential of neighboring relations, and efforts in this area are currently being activated. We will utilize the capabilities of diplomacy—specifically, neighborhood diplomacy and provincial diplomacy—with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs playing a central role. This will support the country's economy and improve the livelihoods of the people,” Araghchi was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson also stated that Araghchi emphasized the activation of operational cooperation among Iran, Russia, and China, noting that a joint statement has been issued and necessary cooperation is underway across various forums.

