Iran holds conference on General Soleimani thoughts, efforts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran on Monday hosted an international conference named “Diplomacy and Resistance in the School of Lieutenant General Soleimani.”

The International Conference on “Diplomacy and Resistance in the School of Lieutenant General Soleimani” was held on Monday morning on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, with the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and some senior political, think tank and academic officials, as well as prominent intellectuals from Iran and other parts of the world, at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Defa News, the conference will have two panels, the first of which will be attended by Secretary General of the Global Gathering to Support the Option of Resistance, Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General of South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Middle East Affairs, Masoud Asadollahi, University Professor and Strategic Monitoring Officer, and Adel Ahmadov, Cultural Activist and Media Expert of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The second panel will be held with the presence of Mehdi Shushtari, Director General for the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Baburin, Chairman of the Russian All-People's Union, Mohammad Marandi, Professor at the University of Tehran, Andranik Simonyan, Professor at the University of Armenia, and Ozgur Borsani, Secretary General of the Turkish Patriotic Party.

