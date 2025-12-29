Afghan Researcher: Martyrs of resistance exemplify united Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Afghan researcher says the martyrs of the Resistance Front embody a living and practical model of a united Islamic nation, demonstrating the inseparable link between faith, morality, and steadfast resistance against oppression.

Speaking on Saturday at the second international conference titled “The School of Martyr Soleimani: The Bright Path of Resistance,” held at the Aftab-e Velayat Hotel, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mokhtari highlighted the intellectual, spiritual, and revolutionary dimensions of Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, describing him as a tangible symbol of Islamic unity in action.

The conference brought together thinkers, scholars, cultural figures, and resistance activists from various Islamic countries to examine the legacy of the Resistance Front and its founding figures.

Mokhtari stressed that the gathering was not merely ceremonial. “This conference is not simply a memorial event, but a forum to revive and manifest the thought and path of the pioneers of the Resistance Front,” he said.

He noted that the resistance movement extends from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria to Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and beyond, adding that countless martyrs have sacrificed their lives in defense of Islam, the Quran, and divine values across these lands.

Referring to the coincidence of the conference with the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Mokhtari described the event as one of the darkest chapters in the contemporary history of the Islamic world.

“The invasion-imposed waves of destruction, displacement, and suffering on the faithful Afghan people,” he said, noting that millions were martyred, wounded, or forced into exile. “The consequences of that aggression are still deeply felt in our society today.”

He emphasized that Afghanistan’s tragedy should not be viewed as a closed historical episode, but rather as part of a continuing pattern of foreign intervention and arrogance that must be properly understood by Muslim elites and nations.

Quoting a narration from the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the vastness of truth and the narrowness of action, Mokhtari said that while speaking about justice, unity, and resistance is easy, acting upon them requires sincerity and sacrifice.

“One of the fundamental problems facing the Islamic Ummah today is that the noble slogans of unity are often not translated into real action,” he said.

Addressing the reasons figures such as Martyr Soleimani, Imam Khomeini (RA), Seyyed Jamaluddin Asadabadi, and Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah became global symbols, Mokhtari said their distinction lay in their deep faith, moral commitment, and sincerity in action.

“Before Martyr Soleimani was a military commander, he was a pious believer deeply concerned with the fate of the entire Islamic nation,” he said.

Mokhtari underscored the central role of the Holy Quran in shaping a shared Islamic identity. “The Quran belongs to all Muslims—Shia and Sunni, Arab and non-Arab, Pashtun and Persian-speaking. It teaches us that faith combined with righteous action gives the Islamic nation superiority over any power.”

While praising the achievements of the Resistance Front, Mokhtari called for honest self-reflection. “Why are some strongholds weakened? Why have great commanders been martyred?” he asked, adding that the answers lie in the level of adherence to Islamic practice and divine values.

“If religious principles are weakened in practice, the Islamic nation inevitably pays a heavy price,” he warned.

Quoting Martyr Morteza Motahari and Seyyed Jamaluddin Asadabadi, he noted that while order and discipline may be visible in some Western societies without Islamic spirit, in certain Muslim societies Islam is present in name but weak in practice—a gap he described as a major cause of vulnerability and decline.

Referring to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, Mokhtari described the situation as a defining test for humanity.

“The unconditional support of Western powers for the Zionist regime stands in stark contrast to the awakening of consciences in universities and societies across the West,” he said. “Human nature is still alive, but the Islamic nation must assume a more decisive and effective role in defending the oppressed.”

Highlighting Martyr Soleimani’s regional role, Mokhtari said the late commander answered the call of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan alike.

“He demonstrated that Islam recognizes no borders. In his school of thought, Shiites and Sunnis stood side by side, forming a genuine and unified resistance front,” he said.

Mokhtari concluded that the enduring influence of Martyr Soleimani lies in his ability to transform Quranic and Islamic principles from slogans into lived reality. “He revived the true meaning of a united Islamic Ummah, and this is the secret of his lasting legacy,” he added.

