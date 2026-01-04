Israeli Drone Strike Targets Car in Southern Lebanon, Injuring Three

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli attacks and violations of the ceasefire agreement continue, with the latest aggression occurring in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Our correspondent reports that an enemy drone targeted a Rapid vehicle in the town of Khiam. The strike resulted in casualties, according to official sources.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the attack in a press release, stating, “The Israeli enemy’s raid today on the town of Khiam – Marjeyoun District – resulted in injuries to three citizens.”

