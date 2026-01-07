Israeli airstrikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two people were killed and another was wounded in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, marking the latest breaches of a ceasefire agreement, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

According to Anadolu, in a statement, the ministry said the fatalities occurred after an Israeli drone strike hit the town of Kafrdounin in the Bint Jbeil District.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli aircraft also launched two missiles at a three-story building in the town of Ghaziyeh, near Sidon. The Health Ministry said one person was injured in that attack.

The strikes came amid Israeli media reports suggesting preparations for a potential large-scale assault on Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group’s weapons.

Lebanon and Israel have been observing a ceasefire since November 2024, which ended more than a year of cross-border hostilities linked to the war in Gaza. During that period, more than 4,000 people were killed and around 17,000 others wounded.

