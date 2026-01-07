Pres. Pezeshkian Condemns Foreign Pressure, Sanctions Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly criticized foreign pressures imposed on the Iranian nation, saying such measures are aimed at obstructing the country’s progress.

Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries seek to hinder national development through sanctions and economic restrictions, while at the same time presenting themselves as supporters of the Iranian people.

According to IRNA, he said those responsible for widespread crimes and mass killings now claim to defend human rights, describing such claims as deeply contradictory and hypocritical.

Referring to the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine, the president pointed to what he called clear and ongoing violations of human rights. He noted that women, children, the elderly, and civilians are indiscriminately targeted by bombardments, yet the perpetrators continue to speak in the name of human rights, calling the situation truly catastrophic.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s real strength and wealth lie in its people. He stressed that all governing institutions—including the administration, parliament, councils, and other bodies—must remain closely connected to the public.

“My only demand is that Iran stands with dignity and that its people live honorably,” Pezeshkian said, adding that he would make every effort, within the framework of the Leader’s policies, to realize this objective.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue and freedom of expression, the president reiterated the Leader’s emphasis on creating spaces for open discussion at universities. He said students are a national asset and that the people constitute the country’s greatest capital.

The president added that it is the government’s responsibility to listen to public concerns and work toward resolving people’s problems. He also underlined the administration’s commitment to transparency, calling on media outlets and supervisory institutions to closely monitor and evaluate the performance of officials.

