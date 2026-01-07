Iran warns against continued hostile actions and vows decisive response

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretariat of the Iranian Defense Council of the Islamic Republic has condemned the escalation of threatening rhetoric and interventionist remarks against the country and vowed crushing response.

Iran’s security, independence, and territorial integrity are an inviolable red line, wrote the secretariat in a statement on Tuesday.

Any aggression or continuation of hostile actions will be met with a proportionate, decisive, and definitive response, it added.

The old enemies of Iran, who have repeatedly and explicitly taken responsibility for the killing of Iranian women and children, are now pursuing disintegrating and damaging the country’s entirety by repeating and intensifying threatening rhetoric and making interventionist statements that blatantly contradict established principles of international law.

This approach is not merely the expression of political positions but is part of a pattern of pressure and intimidation, which cannot be without consequences and cost, or be considered outside the field-based equations, the secretariat stated.

Relying on national solidarity, comprehensive deterrent capabilities, and full defensive readiness, the Islamic Republic of Iran explicitly reiterates that the security, independence, and territorial integrity of the country are an inviolable red line, it said.

Within the framework of legitimate defense, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not confine itself to responding only after an act of aggression. Instead, it regards tangible indicators of threat as integral components of its security equation, it noted.

