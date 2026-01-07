Iran Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned repeated Israeli military attacks on Lebanon, denouncing the latest airstrikes targeting the country’s south and the Bekaa Valley.

Speaking on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baqaei said the strikes hit residential and industrial areas as well as vital urban infrastructure, describing them as a blatant violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

According to IRNA, Baqaei expressed Iran’s solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, offering condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks.

He added that Israel has repeatedly breached its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon over the past year, stressing the responsibility of the guarantors of the truce. The spokesperson called on the international community, the United Nations, and regional states to take more serious and effective measures to confront Israeli aggression and prevent further escalation.

