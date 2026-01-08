Iran Condemns Israeli Foreign Minister’s Visit to Somaliland, Calls It Violation of Somalia’s Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly denounced the Israeli foreign minister’s recent visit to Somaliland, describing it as blatant interference in Somalia’s internal affairs and a violation of its sovereignty.

According to Mehr, Baghaei said the “illegal entry” of the Israeli official into Somaliland undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity as an independent state and UN member. He warned that the move was aimed at dividing Somalia and constitutes “a dangerous heresy in international relations and a fatal blow to the legal and normative foundations of the United Nations.”

The Iranian diplomat stressed that the international community, along with Islamic and African countries, must cooperate to safeguard Somalia’s sovereignty and prevent further destabilization.

.......................

End/ 257