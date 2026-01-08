Rioters martyr 2 police officers, injure 30 others in Lordegan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local Iranian media repots said that armed rioters killed and injured more than a dozen police officers in Lordegan city in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in south western Iran Wednesday.

According to the Tehran-based Fars News Agency reporting from Lordegan, "Around 10 am today, a group of traders and shopkeepers closed their shops and began to gather and rally and chant slogans on some streets of Lordegan. The marchers were estimated to be around 300 people."

"As the protesters gathered around the Khardun neighborhood and the Shironi Bridge, the situation became tense and resulted in clashes with the police forces, with the movement and incitement of some people who had infiltrated among the protesters."

"During this clash, some of the rioters began to throw stones at the police forces," Fars report added.

"Among the rioters were individuals who were armed with different kinds of military and hunting weapons (rifles) who suddenly began to shoot at the police forces," it added.

"As a result of the shooting at the security forces, 2 people were martyred (the above images) and 30 other people were injured."

"During these clashes, the rioters damaged the governor's office and several other administrative buildings," Fars report concluded.

