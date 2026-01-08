Pakistan Slams Netanyahu’s Provocative Remarks, Voices Support for Iran’s Right to Self‑Defense

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with senior official Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi declaring that Muslims worldwide back Iran’s right to defend itself against aggression.

According to IRNA, Ashrafi, the Pakistani prime minister’s special representative for religious harmony and diaspora affairs in the Middle East and Muslim countries, said Wednesday that Iran had already responded to Israeli attacks in the past and would continue to defend itself against “any further military adventurism.” He stressed that the Islamic world stands united in supporting Iran’s sovereignty.

The cleric, who also chairs the Ulema Mashaikh Council, addressed wider regional issues, urging peaceful solutions to Yemen’s ongoing crisis and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. He called for a united front to support Gaza amid what he described as the Israeli regime’s genocide.

Separately, Ashrafi denounced Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland, warning that such an “illegitimate action” undermines Somalia’s national sovereignty and poses a threat to global peace and security.

