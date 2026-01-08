Bodies of 9,000 Martyrs in Gaza Still under Rubble

AhlulBayt News Agency: Removing the bodies of martyrs buried under the rubble is one of the most difficult challenges in Gaza at the moment, a spokesman for the Gaza Relief and Rescue Organization said.

Mahmoud Basal added that about 9,000 bodies still remain under the ruins due to a severe shortage of heavy equipment, the Palestine Information Center said.

He emphasized the limitations of the available facilities and said the equipment available to the relief forces is in no way proportional to the volume of needs, and what is available in Gaza is only a small part of the facilities needed for this extensive operation.

Basal added that the International Committee of the Red Cross has provided the Relief and Rescue Organization with only two small excavation machines; one in the south and the other in the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to him, this equipment neither has sufficient power nor does it enable effective and rapid operations.

The spokesman warned that if the current situation continues, the process of removing the bodies of the martyrs will continue at a very slow pace and may take many years.

He emphasized that the continuation of this situation will actually deepen the existing humanitarian crisis.

He called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to urgently help Gaza, explaining that the immediate need for relief forces includes the provision of 20 bulldozers, 20 drilling rigs and 20 trucks to enable simultaneous operation in several areas.

According to Basal, if this equipment is provided, the process of removing the bodies can be completed within a maximum of three months.

He warned that if the shortage of equipment continues, the completion of this process may take up to three full years.

